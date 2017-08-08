Posters in Amethi describing Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi as missing

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi. (IANS)

Dozens of posters describing local MP and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi as “missing” have come up in his Amethi parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The posters carry the Gandhi scion’s picture, written below which is a reward for anyone who could trace their missing MP. The posters, however, are not attributed to any individual or organisation. Gandhi has not visited his parliamentary constituency for six months now, leading to anger and disappointment among the voters, people here said. The posters also said that Gandhi has insulted his voters with his behaviour. While Congress workers in the district accuse the Bharatiya Janata Party and other political opponents for the sudden coming up of the posters, mostly in Gowriganj area; many rue that Gandhi has lost interest in Amethi after the humiliating state assembly poll defeat in March. The posters also blame the Congress leader’s absence for the slowing down of development work initiated from the MP Local Area Development fund. A large section of Congress workers have sent an SOS to the party leadership to ask Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi soon.