Post Shunglu report, BJP demands probe into two lunches hosted at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence

The BJP has today a demanded a probe over two lunches hosted at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, which had allegedly cost Rs 11 lakh to the exchequer. AAP has denied the charge. Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta today made allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia saying he had conspired” with the principal secretary finance to “suppress” the truth in the case.

Speaking at a press conference, he demanded the Lt Governor to order a probe to be conducted in a time-bound manner. He also asked for the actions to be taken against ministers and officials involved in it. Meanwhile, the deputy chief minister had claimed that he had never cleared any file relating to the payment.

Gupta said that there was no sense on clarification by AAP as the lunch was hosted and the food was consumed.

Yesterday, Manish Sisodia had claimed that the food bill of Rs 13,000 per plate was sent to him by officers which he had not cleared. After that the files had been with the then L-G Najeeb Jung’s office for almost six months. He also alleged that L-G’s office has leaked it under pressure from the BJP.

Earlier today, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also slammed Arvind Kejriwal over the observations of the Shunglu committee report.

The report has pointed out that the Delhi chief minister’s relative Nikunj Agarwal was appointed as OSD to Health Minister Satyendar Jain violating all required norms. The question is why was it done, he said.

Social activist Anna Hazare have also expressed his grief over reports on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wrongdoings. In a statement issued , Hazare said, “I am pained by the Shunglu committee report because Arvind was with me in the fight against corruption. I had great hopes from the young and educated Kejriwal and felt that young people like him will create a corruption-free nation. But he has dashed all my hopes.”

