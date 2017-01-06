Post demonetisation, poor people are backing PM Narendra Modi more: Amit Shah

While referring to to surgical strikes, the BJP president said that for the first time India took such kind of steps.

BJP president Amit Shah has today asserted the party has snatched the “pro-poor” plank of Congress and other parties through the government’s demonatisation measure. He also added that poor people of the country are now backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi even more than before.

During his inaugural speech during the first day of the two-day national executive of the party, Amit Shah hit out at Opposition parties criticising demonetisation. He said that while these parties earlier questioned what the the NDA Government has done against black money, they now ask why it took such a decision.

Stressing that the BJP will win Assembly polls in all five states ttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, going on polls, the party president said that the shift of Opposition parties from what to why has exposed them.

While referring to to suical strikes, the BJP president said that for the first time India took such kind of steps, which was appreciated by the whole world He added that the surgical strike was India’s answer to terrorism and the party always spoke about its policy of no tolerance against terrorism.

Pointing out that the demonetisation was also a brave and historic decision by the government, the party president said that the people had voted for the party not only to run the country but to change the poor’s fate as well.

(With inputs from PTI)