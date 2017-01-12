Possible to meet April 1 GST rollout deadline: FM Arun Jaitley

The finance minister is hopeful of resolving the ticklish issue of dual control of taxpayers at the forthcoming meeting of the GST Council.(ANI)

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime may still be able to meet its rollout deadline of April 1 this year if the few pending contentious issues are resolved in the next few weeks, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley said at the ongoing eighth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here on Wednesday.

In his keynote address during a seminar on ‘GST: The game changer for Indian economy’, the FM said: “Most of the issues have been resolved; a few critical issues are left which I hope will be resolved in the next few weeks. We would want it to be implemented from April if all the issues are resolved.”

The GST rollout scheduled for April 1 this year is stuck because of differences between the Centre and states over control and administration of the tax and also compensation to be paid to states that face revenue shortfall because of the

GST rollout.

The finance minister is hopeful of resolving the ticklish issue of dual control of taxpayers at the forthcoming meeting of the GST Council on January 16.

“GST implemented will transform India into one entity. GST will truly move around the country. The GST will also help make India one common marketplace. It will lead to better and hassle-free goods and services. It will free many bottlenecks. Once GST is rolled out, the Indian economy will be cleaner and stronger. Our economy will be much better, bigger and cleaner and India will be a highly successful economy,” he said.

GST, or a national sales tax, will replace a jumble of levies to create one of the world’s biggest single market.

Commenting on the slew of recent moves made by the Modi government, including the biggest and most contentious one of demonetisation of old R1,000 and R500 notes, the FM said: “There is a need to take bold decisions to reform the economy. The level of discretion needs to eliminated.”

Claiming that the Indian economy has opened up in the past two-and-a-half years and that the country was “back on the global radar”, Jaitley said: “A new India had emerged and which is evident from the fact that while the world is moving slowly today and you hear the voices of protectionism in the developed world, the debate over protectionism is hardly heard in India. And that is an indication of how aspirational, open and progress-oriented Indian public opinion is increasingly becoming.”

In a spirited defence of the demonetisation move, the FM said digitisation that got a leg up post demonetisation, together with GST, will lead to expansion of formal economy and boost growth.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, deputy CM Nitin Patel, Welspun Group chairman BK Goenka, Gujarat government officials, including chief secretary JN Singh, additional chief secretary (finance) Anil Mukim and secretary (finance) Mona Khandhar also participated in the discussion.