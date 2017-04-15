Porn clip played at Rajiv Chowk metro via mobile: Report

The surfacing of the video had prompted Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) earlier in the day to launch a probe into the incident. (IE)

A pornographic clip was recently played on an LED screen at city’s busy Rajiv Chowk Metro Station by three unidentified men, a preliminary probe by the Delhi Metro today found. The 30-second-long amateur video has been circulating on social media. The clip, made on April 9, was played on one of the screens of a giant video wall, a grid of 12 LED screens. While some commuters can be seen passing by it without noticing, some of them can bee seen filming it on mobile phones.

The surfacing of the video had prompted Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) earlier in the day to launch a probe into the incident. “From preliminary investigation, it is established that the incident is of April 9 around 5 pm. The LED TV (smart TV having multiple features) system was under commissioning and wi-fi port was accessible.

“Prima facie, as per CCTV footage, three men have run porn clip through their mobile on the TV at Rajiv Chowk station. Attempts are being made to identify these men. CCTV footage is under examination to identify the culprits,” DMRC’s spokesman Anuj Dayal was quoted as saying in a statement. The Delhi Police said it has not received any complaint yet.

“This sort of interference with the system will not be possible in the future once software is programmed and centrally controlled. In the interim, during the commissioning process itself the contractor will be advised to ensure password protection,” he said.

Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, located at Connaught Place in central Delhi, falls on the busy intersection of Blue Line and Yellow Line of the metro network, and receives a heavy footfall daily.