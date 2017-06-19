Popular Bhojpuri actress Anjali Srivastava found dead in her Mumbai flat; here is what actually happened

Anjali allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Andheri West

In an unfortunate incident, 29-year-old Bhojpuri actress Anjali Srivastava was found dead at her Mumbai home on Monday. Confirming the death, ANI reported, “A 29-year-old actor Anjali Srivastav allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Andheri West.” She was a popular Bhojpuri actress. She died at her residence on Monday.

According to a report in Indian Express, DN Nagar police station confirmed that she was found dead at her residence when the police went to her house. The family members of the actress kept calling her and after several unanswered messages and calls, the relatives called up the society where she lived in, Deccan Chronicle reported quoting sources. “On opening her house through a duplicate house key, they saw that her body was hanging from the ceiling fan,” the Deccan Chronicle report added.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the police has taken Anjali’s body to Cooper Hospital for a postmortem. Also, there was no suicide note found. The officials are investigating the matter. Anjali recently shot for a Bhojpuri film. In the past, she has appeared in many films.