Poor’s trust in us should not be broken: PM Narendra Modi to BJP allies

Modi said that the work on the NDA’s expansion will continue. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today underlined his government’s pro-poor agenda and stressed the need to ensure that the poor’s trust in it is not broken as NDA constituents resolved to work toward its re-election in 2019 under his “strong” leadership. A meeting of BJP with its 32 allies set their sight on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as they passed a resolution endorsing the Modi government’s policies and called upon people vote him back to power in the next general election.

In his concluding remark after all allies expressed their views, Modi said that the work on the NDA’s expansion will continue. He asked his allies to connect to the youth as he spoke about his agenda of a “New India”.

He also laid stress on the issue of electoral reform, saying that NDA constituents should strive for evolving a consensus among political parties.

“Just finished a meeting with our valued NDA allies. We had a fruitful exchange of views on a wide range of issues,” he tweeted after the meeting.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who has often targeted the Modi government and the BJP, had separate meeting with Modi in which he sought loan waiver for farmers in Maharashtra.

The meeting, only the second such gathering of NDA constituents since it came to power at the Centre in 2014, was also attended by the new friends the coalition has won over in Goa and the north-eastern states.

The resolution heaped praise on the Modi government’s performance and highlighted its pro-farmer and pro-poor works, besides its “foreign policy successes”.