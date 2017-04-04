‘Poor’ Lalu Yadav says Ram Jethmalani served him for free, nothing wrong in doing same for Arvind Kejriwal

Lalu Prasad Yadav said Ram Jethmalani has no shortage of money. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The Arvind Kejriwal and Ram Jethmalani drama has taken another twist as the former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav said the eminent lawyer doesn’t have any shortage of money. Lalu who himself is a former client of Ram Jethmalani said on Tuesday morning that he never took money from us so can surely represent Arvind Kejriwal for free. “Theek hai unko paisa ki kya kami hai chacha ko,hamara jitna case hai hum logon se toh ek paisa nahi liya,” Lalu Prasad Yadav said on the issue. His statements came after Jethmalani said that he would represent Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi government for free considering they are poor. “Even now if govt (Delhi) doesn’t pay or he can’t pay will appear for free, will treat him(Kejriwal) as one of my poor clients,” he said.

Why is Arvind Kejriwal spending Delhi taxpayer’s money outside Delhi for his own party publicity? Asks @ajaymaken #AAPKeBahane pic.twitter.com/1tuq11l6Re — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 4, 2017

Jethmalani also hit out at Jaitley alleging that the row over the Delhi government’s move to clear his bills for fighting the case has been “instigated” by the Union Finance Minister. On its part, the AAP alleged that Jaitley was paid large retainership fee for defending a private firm when it was mired in the 2G scam. “I will certainly defend him even if he can’t pay, but he said ‘no, I want to pay, send us the bills’, so I have sent the bills. Even if the government does not support him, I will. If necessary, I will support him for his livelihood because he is a clean force compared to Arun Jaitley,” said Jethmalani.

However, the Delhi CM is facing huge criticism for his bills that are believed to in excess of Rs 3.4 crores. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar criticised him by syaing, “It’s illegal and immoral. Why should the people of Delhi pay for your (Kejriwal) sins? This is a dacoity and loot of their money and is completely unacceptable.” He also mentioned that Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had paid Rs 10 lakh stamp duty from his pocket and has been paying the bills of his lawyers as well.

He didn’t ask for any free services & I did not enquire how he is paying: Ram Jethmalani #AAPKaBahane pic.twitter.com/xsjlC4KS1y — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 4, 2017

Javadekar questioned the demand of Delhi government paying for Arvind Kejriwal by saying there are at least 7 cases of defamation on the Delhi CM and that way the government would end up paying over Rs 100 crores on him. “The fact is the case is not against a chief minister but an individual. His actions have nothing to do with the government. He has tried to defame Jaitley and his family members and will have to pay for it,” he said.