Poonch ceasefire violation: Pakistan fires along LoC at Balakote for third time in 24 hours

No casualties have been reported so far and Indian Army is retaliating strongly to attack. (Image: Representational/ PTI)

In the third incident of unprovoked firing over the last 24 hours, Pakistan has once again violated ceasefire from 0645 hours along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote region of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, reported ANI. No casualties have been reported so far. Indian Army is retaliating strongly to attack. On Monday, an Army jawan and a nine-year-old girl were killed and three people were injured in heavy firing by the Pakistan Army in Poonch and Rajouri districts. Pakistan also shelled mortars on civilian living in areas along the LoC in Balakote, Manjakote and Baroti belts.

(This is a developing story)