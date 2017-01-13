Pongal recipes: Top 15 special recipes for Pongal festival

Pongal is associated with a lot of delicacies which are synonymous to this special Hindu festival.(PTI)

India is a country with diverse cultures and practices where each community has a distinct way of celebrating their festivals. Pongal is a four day harvest festival which is celebrated in Tamil Nadu as a gesture of thanksgiving for the year’s harvest. Pongal generally falls in the month of January or February and is celebrated around the time Lohri is celebrated in north India. Pongal is observed when crops like sugarcane, rice and turmeric are harvested. Since it is a harvest festival it is needless to say that Pongal is associated with a lot of delicacies which are synonymous to this special Hindu festival.

So we take this opportunity to present 15 special Pongal recipes here:

Pongal: Talking about 15 recipes of Pongal festival, you can in no way miss out this very famous delicacy which also carries the name of this festival. It is made out of rice, lentils and milk and sweetened with jaggery. An essential to this festival, Pongal comes in various types like Chakkara Pongal, Venn Pongal, Melagu Pongal and Puli Pongal.

Thiruvanthirai Kootu: It is made out of vegetables and a bunch of spices and teams-up well with rice and roti.

Akkara Adisal: It’s a recipe for the sweet lovers made with rice, milk, jaggery and dry fruits. It has a creamy texture and the taste is unparalleled.

Thalagam Kuzhambu: A recipe made with pumpkin, raw banana and typical south Indian spices. It goes very well with rice and yellow pongal.

Kalakandu Pongal: Adding on to the long list of Pongal variants is Kalakandu Pongal which is made with rock sugar and rich sweet rice.

Ulundu Vadai: It is also known as the Medu Vadai, which is is a doughnut shaped snack that is very famous in South India. It is eaten with sambhar or even munched like a snack. It is a perfect pongal snack made with lentil and spices.

Puran Poli: Indian bread is stuffed with sweeteners like jaggery to make this dish.

Avial: Avial is made with varieties of vegetable and south Indian spices and makes for a lip smacking feast dish.

Kothamalli Sadham: It is a simple recipe which has mainly two ingredients, rice and coriander leaves.

Andhra Pulihora: As its name suggests, the dish is typical to Andhra Pradesh and is also famously called as ‘tamarind rice’.

Thengai Sadam: This rice recipe is mainly flavoured with coconut curry leaves and mustard seed and is generally made during the festival.

Pudina Rice: Very similar to the other rice dish prepared in this region. With a hint of curry leaves and mustard seeds goes a whole lot of mint leaves to prepare this flavourful dish.

Peanut Rice: Rice made with the flavouring of ground nut and spices.

Lemon Rice: A typical South Indian dish were the rice is flavoured with bunch of curry leaves, mustard seeds and lemon.

Puliyodarai: It is also a type of rice dish which made in festival as well as eaten in day to day life.