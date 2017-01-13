Pongal 2017 Wishes: Best Pongal SMS, WhatsApp & Facebook Messages to send Happy Pongal greetings

On January 14, Tamil Nadu celebrates the festival of Pongal. (Facebook)

Happy Pongal 2017: The Tamilian festival of Pongal falls on January 14 this year, so mark your calendars and be ready to celebrate. Like most festivals during this month, Pongal has its beginnings in the farming cycle – it’s time to sow the crops like sugarcane, turmeric (haldi) and rice, among others. It also marks the end of the winter and the beginning of spring. An integral feature of Pongal is the controversial Jallikattu, which is currently the matter of national debate. The festival recently also came under the spotlight for being classified as a restricted holiday before it was reverted to its original status as a classified holiday. Pongal celebrations continue for four days and every year it either falls on January 14 or 15. Jallikattu is celebrated on the third day of the festivities.

Here are some Pongal wishes to send your loved ones:

(Facebook)

**May the warmth of this festival

Spread in the heart of you and your loved ones.

Wishing you a Pongal filled with love and joy.

Pongal Vazhthakal.

(Facebook)

**Happy Pongal!

Wishing that this festival

Brings you joy and prosperity.

(Facebook)

** Celebrate this Pongal

With overwhelming joy and gratitude.

Wishing you and your family a happy Pongal!

(Facebook)

**Thai Pongal Thirunal Valthukal!

(Facebook)

**May the festival of harvest

Bring all that is the best

And all that you deserve along with it.

Happy Pongal!

(Facebook)

**May this Pongal

Fill your home

With bountiful happiness

And prosperity!

(Facebook)

Happy Pongal, everyone!