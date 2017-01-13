Pongal 2017: Know Puja Vidhi, Puja Muhurat & auspicious timings to celebrate Pongal

Pongal 2017: India has a culture of celebrating festivals to thank nature that provides us with all the basic amenities and helps to balance the life cycle of every small thing existing on this planet. Pongal is one such festival, that is celebrated to thank the Sun God and Lord Indra for helping farmers in getting better yielding crops. Pongal is celebrated on the third day of the Tamil month Thai. It is one of the most important festival for the Hindu families in Tamil Nadu that is celebrated for four days with great exuberance. On this occasion farmers offer special puja of Sun and the cattle.
Find the Muhuratam timing for Pongal 2017 below:
Sankranti Moment = 07:50
Nakshatra and Tithi
Uttarayana Drik Ayana
Uttarayana Vedic Ayana
Paush Shukla Paksha
Shashthi Tithi upto 19:57
Shasti Tithi upto 19:57
Uttara Ashadha Surya Nakshatram
Uthirattathi Nakshathram upto 02:33 on 16-Jan-2015
Parigha Yoga upto 19:35
Karana
Kaulava Karana upto 08:58
Taitila Karana upto 19:57
Sunsign and Moonsign
Makara Sunsign
Meena Moonsign
Sunrise and Moonrise
Sunrise: 06:38
Sunset: 17:57
Moonrise: 10:38
Moonset: 23:06
Shubh Muhurat
Abhijit Muhurat: 11:55 – 12:40
Amrit Kaal: 22:01 – 23:32
Ashubh Muhurat
Rahu Kaal: 10:53 – 12:18
Gulikai Kaal: 08:03 – 09:28
Yamaganda: 15:07 – 16:32
Dur Muhurat: 08:54 – 09:39
Dur Muhurat: 12:40 – 13:26
Varjya: 12:58 – 14:29
Anandadi Yoga and Tamil Yoga
Dhwaja Anandadi Yoga upto 02:33 on 16-Jan-2015
Srivatsa Anandadi Yoga
Siddha Tamil Yoga upto 02:33 on 16-Jan-2015
Siddha Tamil Yoga
Budha Homahuti upto 02:33 on 16-Jan-2015
Akasha Agnivasa upto 19:57
