Pongal 2017: Know Puja Vidhi, Puja Muhurat & auspicious timings to celebrate Pongal

By: | Published: January 13, 2017 4:02 PM
Devotees pray as they prepare ritual rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God during Pongal celebrations. (Reuters) Devotees pray as they prepare ritual rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God during Pongal celebrations. (Reuters)

Pongal 2017: India has a culture of celebrating festivals to thank nature that provides us with all the basic amenities and helps to balance the life cycle of every small thing existing on this planet. Pongal is one such festival, that is celebrated to thank the Sun God and Lord Indra for helping farmers in getting better yielding crops. Pongal is celebrated on the third day of the Tamil month Thai. It is one of the most important festival for the Hindu families in Tamil Nadu that is celebrated for four days with great exuberance. On this occasion farmers offer special puja of Sun and the cattle.

Find the Muhuratam timing for Pongal 2017 below: 

Sankranti Moment = 07:50

Nakshatra and Tithi

Uttarayana Drik Ayana
Uttarayana Vedic Ayana
Paush Shukla Paksha
Shashthi Tithi upto 19:57
Shasti Tithi upto 19:57
Uttara Ashadha Surya Nakshatram
Uthirattathi Nakshathram upto 02:33 on 16-Jan-2015
Parigha Yoga upto 19:35

Karana

Kaulava Karana upto 08:58
Taitila Karana upto 19:57

Sunsign and Moonsign

Makara Sunsign
Meena Moonsign

Sunrise and Moonrise

Sunrise: 06:38
Sunset: 17:57
Moonrise: 10:38
Moonset: 23:06

Shubh Muhurat 

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:55 – 12:40
Amrit Kaal: 22:01 – 23:32

Ashubh Muhurat 

Rahu Kaal: 10:53 – 12:18
Gulikai Kaal: 08:03 – 09:28
Yamaganda: 15:07 – 16:32
Dur Muhurat: 08:54 – 09:39
Dur Muhurat: 12:40 – 13:26
Varjya: 12:58 – 14:29

Anandadi Yoga and Tamil Yoga

Dhwaja Anandadi Yoga upto 02:33 on 16-Jan-2015
Srivatsa Anandadi Yoga
Siddha Tamil Yoga upto 02:33 on 16-Jan-2015
Siddha Tamil Yoga
Budha Homahuti upto 02:33 on 16-Jan-2015
Akasha Agnivasa upto 19:57

