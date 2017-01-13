Pongal 2017: Know Puja Vidhi, Puja Muhurat & auspicious timings to celebrate Pongal

Devotees pray as they prepare ritual rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God during Pongal celebrations. (Reuters)

Pongal 2017: India has a culture of celebrating festivals to thank nature that provides us with all the basic amenities and helps to balance the life cycle of every small thing existing on this planet. Pongal is one such festival, that is celebrated to thank the Sun God and Lord Indra for helping farmers in getting better yielding crops. Pongal is celebrated on the third day of the Tamil month Thai. It is one of the most important festival for the Hindu families in Tamil Nadu that is celebrated for four days with great exuberance. On this occasion farmers offer special puja of Sun and the cattle.

Find the Muhuratam timing for Pongal 2017 below:

Sankranti Moment = 07:50

Nakshatra and Tithi

Uttarayana Drik Ayana

Uttarayana Vedic Ayana

Paush Shukla Paksha

Shashthi Tithi upto 19:57

Shasti Tithi upto 19:57

Uttara Ashadha Surya Nakshatram

Uthirattathi Nakshathram upto 02:33 on 16-Jan-2015

Parigha Yoga upto 19:35

Karana

Kaulava Karana upto 08:58

Taitila Karana upto 19:57

Sunsign and Moonsign

Makara Sunsign

Meena Moonsign

Sunrise and Moonrise

Sunrise: 06:38

Sunset: 17:57

Moonrise: 10:38

Moonset: 23:06

Shubh Muhurat

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:55 – 12:40

Amrit Kaal: 22:01 – 23:32

Ashubh Muhurat

Rahu Kaal: 10:53 – 12:18

Gulikai Kaal: 08:03 – 09:28

Yamaganda: 15:07 – 16:32

Dur Muhurat: 08:54 – 09:39

Dur Muhurat: 12:40 – 13:26

Varjya: 12:58 – 14:29

Anandadi Yoga and Tamil Yoga

Dhwaja Anandadi Yoga upto 02:33 on 16-Jan-2015

Srivatsa Anandadi Yoga

Siddha Tamil Yoga upto 02:33 on 16-Jan-2015

Siddha Tamil Yoga

Budha Homahuti upto 02:33 on 16-Jan-2015

Akasha Agnivasa upto 19:57

