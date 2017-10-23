Pollution in Delhi: These three areas are under scanner; check it out

The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) will hold a meeting on Tuesday on the issue of road dust as a major contributing factor to pollution in Delhi. Three areas are under the scanner- Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad and Bhiwadi.

The Supreme Court-mandated EPCA has very strongly demanded that authorities in the Delhi-NCR "identify the three most notorious roads each, implement dust control measures and report to the EPCA".

The Supreme Court-mandated EPCA has very strongly demanded that authorities in the Delhi-NCR “identify the three most notorious roads each, implement dust control measures and report to the EPCA”. “Officials from various agencies have been attending the meetings on this… we have spoken to the NDMC chairman and the Delhi Metro as well. Whether it’s roads under construction or buildings under construction or raw material for construction being transported without being covered…they all contribute to air pollution. Authorities should zero in on at least three roads each in Delhi-NCR, and then take up more with time,” Bhure Lal, Chairman, EPCA, told The Indian Express.

Diwali fireworks left Delhi gasping as night- long bursting of firecrackers despite a Supreme Court ban on their sale had plunged the air quality into the ‘severe’ zone for the first time this year. Pollution in Delhi breached emergency levels on the Diwali night and the air quality worsened the day after, but compared to last year’s post Diwali period, the city is relatively better off, the pollution monitoring agencies concurred in their reports yesterday. The CPCB, the country’s apex pollution regulator, had on October 20 recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 403 in Delhi, 402 in Noida and 412 in Ghaziabad, all in the severe zone, or the most polluted category, on October 20.