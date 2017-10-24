Pollution alert in Punjab: Senior citizens, children advised not to go out

It also asked school managements to ensure that children are not allowed to undertake outdoor activities for the coming days. (Express Photo)

Concerned over the increase in air pollution level, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) today issued an advisory, asking senior citizens and children to avoid going out in the open for few days. It also asked school managements to ensure that children are not allowed to undertake outdoor activities for the coming days. The board further urged farmers to stop the reckless burning of paddy stubble. Roshan Sunkaria, Principal Secretary, Science and Technology, said the “unprecedented” increase of pollution levels in the air could prove to be hazardous for children, students, senior citizens and patients. “The board has issued an advisory asking senior citizens, patients and children to avoid venturing out in the open for few days and similarly, school managements should ensure that children are not allowed to undertake outdoor activities for the coming days,” he said.

The Air Quality Index has deteriorated mainly on the account of large scale burning of paddy straw. During the last four to five days, the level of pollution has increased tremendously. Sunkaria said the situation has further worsened now.

The burning of fire crackers on the day of Diwali was comparatively much less this year. But the spurt in stubble burning fires has released particulate matter of PM 10 and PM 2.5 kind in the air which has raised the pollution level to the dangerous level, he further said.