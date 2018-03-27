Poll pressure there, but will sweep upcoming elections, says Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh

The BJP leader said his government has been showcasing its development work and legislators have been addressing people’s problems in the villages. (PTI)

Brushing aside the adverse verdict in some recent by-polls in the country, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh today said though he felt the pressures of elections, the BJP would be swept back to power in the state later this year and at the Centre in 2019 because of “good policies and good governance”. The BJP leader said his government has been showcasing its development work and legislators have been addressing people’s problems in the villages. “We have worked beyond the promises made by us on improving electricity, water, education, road and done a lot of development work. We will go to the public to show our development. My MLAs and other officers are all going to the villages and there has been a huge response from the people,” he told PTI in an interview.

Asked about the impact of the adverse outcomes in the by-polls in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh as well as in Bihar, Singh, who has been leading Chhattisgarh as its chief minister since December 2003, said the results could not be treated as a reflection of the mood of the people.

Elections were governed by the connection that a ruling party made with the people through welfare policies and schemes, he added. “Our good policies and good governance will bring us back to power,” he said. Asked if the elections in his state and in BJP-ruled Rajasthan and MP this year could be a litmus test for the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and if he was under pressure because of that, he said such factors would always be there. “It (pressure) will be there,” he said.

Singh, however, sought to stress that the BJP had won all the major elections in the country. “By-polls are by-polls. Whatever big elections are there, BJP has won them all. In some by-elections, BJP ‘peeche reh gayi hai’ (lagged behind). But there will definitely be a good result in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh,” he said. “There is pressure in every election. I also feel the same. But I am confident of the BJP repeating its success for the fourth time in the state and that we will give the maximum seats for Parliament like we did the last time.

There is a very good possibility of the BJP coming to power for the fourth consecutive time,” Singh said. In the 2014 general elections, the BJP had won 10 of the 11 seats in the state. On anti-incumbency, Singh said, “We have started meeting the people of the state. So whatever opposition they have inside them, when all officers or MLAs meet them (the public), they vent (them) out. We listen to their problems and solve them. We have cleared most of the things (problems)”.

On rumours that he was going to be given a ministerial post at the Centre, he said “Whenever I am asked, I give my priority to Chhattisgarh. Whenever my opinion is asked or will be asked, my priority will be Chhattisgarh. But if the party decides something then we will see. I was a Central minister earlier, and then I was sent to the state. So the doors are never shut. Whatever the organisation decides, one should be ready for that”.