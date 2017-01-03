Politics over terrorism! Burhan Wani was a ‘freedom fighter’, Salahuddin not a terrorist, says NC’s Showkat Hussain

In a heated exchange of word, Gani said that he stands by his remarks, and again referred the Hizbul Terrorist as “Freedom Fighter”.(PTI)

In a shocking comment, National Conference lawmaker Showkat Hussain Ganie on Tuesday said that Hizbul terrorist Burhan Wani, who was killed in a battle with forces, was a freedom fighter. Hussain made his remarks during a debate in the Legislative Council, kashmirlife.net reported. In his speech, Ganie even went on to allege that Kashmiris will continue to cross over the LoC till the issue will be resolved. Interrupting his speech, a PDP leader sought clarification from Ganie that if his words belong to his party, or the opinion was his personal.

In a heated exchange of word, Gani said that he stands by his remarks, and again referred the Hizbul Terrorist as “Freedom Fighter”. The leader even refused to call Hizb Chief Syed Salahuddin a terrorist. Ganie, in a conversation with Times Now, said that Salahuddin is not a terrorist he even believed in India Constitution and fought elections here.

In assembly, he said that Salahuddin crossover to Pakistan with the motive of seeking resolution of long-pending Kashmir dispute. Time and again it has been seen that local Kashmiri leaders have been making objectionable comments in assembly and media.

Yesterday only, it was reported that National Conference and Congress members in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly tried to disrupt Governor’s address, and continued to do so even as National Anthem played in the assembly. BJP leader Ravinder Raina accused that the activity was an insult to the national anthem. He also accused the Governor of insulting the national anthem as he walked away while the national anthem was playing.