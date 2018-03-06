  3. Politicos criticise Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Syria remark over Ram Mandir issue

On Monday, the Art of Living founder, in an interview with a leading television channel, had said that any delay in resolving the Ram temple issue could result in a Syria-like situation in India.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 6, 2018 8:52 AM
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Syria remark over Ram temple issue on Monday was slammed by the leaders from different political parties, calling it “provocative”. (ANI)

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Syria remark over Ram temple issue on Monday was slammed by the leaders from different political parties, calling it “provocative”. “Sri Sri Ravi Shankar should refrain from giving out such provocative statements,” senior Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi told ANI. Echoing the same, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majid Memon termed the Art of Living (AoL) founder’s remarks sad. “I am sad to hear this comment from Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji. I did not expect him to give a statement that could increase violence,” said Memon. He further questioned the reason behind Ravi Shankar’s intervention, “I would also very respectfully like to ask that the intervention you are doing, where were you from the past 25 years? He is coming out and talking about the issue just when the time when the Supreme Court is about to announce its decision.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit called the AOL’s statement a “good entertainment value”. On Monday, the Art of Living founder, in an interview with a leading television channel, had said that any delay in resolving the Ram temple issue could result in a Syria-like situation in India. “If the Ram Mandir issue is not solved, we will have a Syria in India,” Ravi Shankar said during the interview.

  1. S Kumar
    Mar 6, 2018 at 1:38 pm
    Sri Sri Ravishankar ji has foresight and he is correct
    Reply
    1. Mallikarjun J Iyyer
      Mar 6, 2018 at 11:24 am
      allowing rammandir construction at ayodhya can resolve the bleed of par ion of the sub continent and bring wider brotherhood in the sub continent. a millenia of history of barbaric onslaught is cause of severe poverty and chaos in the erstwhile vibrant sub continent and this scar of deep wounds would be soothened by the gesture of construction. Besides it would dissolve the electrol value it had received in the recent years would mark new age in the political landscape of india and augment development and bring in a golden era for whole sub continent. Internal disputes can derail economic development which the millenia long history of barbaric onslaught has witnessed. Whether it would bring a situation can be said but a daily maim would continue slacken development and progress of the poor in the sub continent is certain. eptiome of rama is beyond religion in the social life of subcontinent. Will generosity come from our yester age cousins to create history 's red letter day.
      Reply
      1. Sampath Kumar
        Mar 6, 2018 at 9:15 am
        If self proclaimed godman were to have the capacity of resolving such critical issue like Babri Masjid by just their presence then India would not have been reeling under communal attacks, cross border infiltration. However the reality if much diffe than projected by these self proclaimed godman.He went to Iraq to have peace talks with ISIS but he had to comeback with his life d by ISIS. He has to just mind his business of "corporate spirituality" call for companies, get s, run camps etc.., and may be once in a while conduct a mega international event for music or spirituality by destroying the ecology of rivers and claim he has done a great of bringing mankind towards peace etc..,
        Reply

