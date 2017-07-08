Politicians concerned about vote bank never visited Israel: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said leaders who were more concerned about vote bank politics never visited Israel, but ever since those who are concerned about India came to power, there was a move to work in the interest and development of the country. He made the remarks during an event here to release a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to his Israel visit earlier this week. Modi is the first prime minister of India to have visited Israel in 70 years. “There had been a keen interest among politicians in the past to visit the US, but no one wanted to visit Israel as they were more concerned about their vote bank politics. “But now, those who are really concerned about the country have come to power and so there is a concern for the development of the country,” Adityanath said. The chief minister also flayed those who raise charges of “saffronisation”, saying “worrying about them” will not help in the progress of the country. He also lauded the prime minister’s work style and personality, describing is an “inspiration for all”.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya termed Modi as a “powerful leader” and exuded confidence that under his leadership India will emerge as a “powerful country” at the international level.