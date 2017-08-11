Political violence in Kerala: No genuine witness, delayed investigation, here is all you should know

Police investigate at the spot after a BJP worker, identified as Remith, was hacked to death allegedly by CPI(M) activists in Kerala’s Pinarayi in 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Political violence in Kerala: The bloody ideological war between RSS-BJP and CPI (M) in Kerala is the main reason behind the political violence in the state. While both the sides are playing the victim cards after each killing, a report by the Indian Express states the situation at ground zero. With each killing, the course of justice is affected by a number of things that include delay in the investigation process and the lack of genuine witnesses. As a result of which, the law does not take its own course. Kannur, which is the home to Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan, is the best example of a place for a person who wants to understand the exact situation and the nature of this cycle of violence in the state.

Since 1995, out of the 92 political killing that has taken place on ground zero of the political turf war, as many as 49 cases are still stuck at the trial stage in Kannur, while only 9 have been investigated, according to Indian Express. Out of the 92 killings, the case has ended in the conviction of the accused in only 18, where 108 CPI(M) workers were pronounced guilty in 12 cases and 68 Bharatiya Janata Party workers in six cases. Over the last three years, none of the 12 killings have even reached the trail stage, out of which 4 are still being investigated.

In the investigation by IE, it was found that the long delay in investigation and trial process is marked by a range of irregularities. While rival sides supply witnesses on demand, credible witnesses do not show up out of fear. In many cases, witnesses don’t even dare to step forward and identify themselves.