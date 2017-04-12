Political parties including BJP condemn BJYM leader’s remarks

“We do not agree with such remarks. There is anger against Mamataji for her appeasement politics, but (we) cannot support violence. We condemn such statements,” Vijayvargiya said. (PTI)

Leaders cutting across party lines today condemned a BJP youth leader’s announcement of a bounty of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who beheads West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and demanded his immediate arrest. BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is in-charge of the party in West Bengal said, he condemns such statement which propagates violence. “We do not agree with such remarks. There is anger against Mamataji for her appeasement politics, but (we) cannot support violence. We condemn such statements,” Vijayvargiya said.

The Congress and the Left Front also came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Yogesh Varshney for his remarks against Banerjee. “We are against such cheap statements. Such kind of statements not only propagate violence but also create an atmosphere of polarisation. Immediate action should be taken against him,” state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said.

#WATCH Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader offers Rs 11 lakh for cutting off West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s head pic.twitter.com/FK8reCuNii — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 12, 2017

“Strong action should be taken against him. Police should immediately take action. This is completely barbaric and uncivilised,” senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said.