Political leaders should persuade cadres to choose path of peace, says Kerala Governor P Sathasivam

A day after an ABVP worker was hacked to death in Kannur, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam wanted the political leadership in the state to sit together and persuade their cadres to choose the path of peace.

By: | Thiruvananthapuram | Published: January 20, 2018 11:28 PM
A day after an ABVP worker was hacked to death in Kannur, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam wanted the political leadership in the state to sit together and persuade their cadres to choose the path of peace. He also wanted exemplary punishment to law breakers in a speedy manner. “The various wings of law enforcing agencies such as police and intelligence need to work a little extra with better coordination and work in tandem with prosecution department and courts to ensure exemplary punishment for law breakers in a speedy manner,” the governor said at a function here tonight.

“I also urge the political leadership in the state to sit together to persuade their cadre to choose the path of peace,” he said. Yesterday, a 24 year-old ABVP worker, Shyam Prasad, a student of government Industrial Training Institute at Kannur, was hacked to death allegedly by activists of SDPI. Four persons were arrested in connection with the incident. BJP today observed a hartal in Kannur protesting the incident.

