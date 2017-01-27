Political leaders give mixed responses on V Shanmuganathan’s resignation

A five-page letter was sent to the Prime Minister’s Office and to Rashtrapati Bhavan by more than 80 employees of the Shillong Raj Bhavan, demanding the immediate removal of V Shanmuganathan, Meghalaya Governor. (IE)

After facing accusations of sexual misconduct, Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan has resigned on Friday and political leaders from across the country commented on it with a mixed response. A local newspaper reported, a girl who went to the governor’s office seeking a job from Shanmuganathan, allegedly filed a complaint of sexual misconduct against him. Later last week, his employees sent a letter to the Prime Minister and President regarding Shanmuganathan’s behaviour, where they alleged that he is “compromising with the dignity of his office” and called the office “a young ladies club”. Shanmuganathan denied any allegation of sexual misconduct but did not comment on the allegations posed by his employees.

NDTV reported, Angela Rangad, member TNMA U Rangli Juki said, we will send a letter to President and Prime minister regarding this. On the other hand Bharatiya Janata Party spokersperson and advocate, Nalin Kohli said that this issue needs to be further investigated. “We need to find out if the victim has actually filed any such complaint since many people are politicising the issue. It is involving the institution of Raj Bhavan.”

You May Also Like To Watch:

Nationalist Congress Party, MP Majeed Memon said, “If so many employees have made a collective chorus, then there must be some truth in it. There is never smoke without a fire. Union Government and Prime Minister should talk about this immediately.

It is possible that Shanmuganathan resigned only after enough political pressure from the Centre, as a letter was sent accusing him of sexual harassment.

“Unfortunately this kind of thing has happened and something like this is not heard about in our state (Meghalaya),” said Conrad Sangma, Meghalaya MP. “It is appropriate that the governor step down now,” he said.