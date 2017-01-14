  3. From PM Narendra Modi to Arvind Kejriwal, political fraternity mourns over ex-Punjab Chief Minister Surjit Singh Barnala’s death

Soon after Surjit Singh Barnala's demise, many political leaders from all parties have taken it to Twitter and have expressed their sorrow and grief towards the same.

January 14, 2017
Former Chief Minister of Punjab Surjit Singh Barnala passed away on Saturday at the age of 91 following prolonged illness. Soon after his demise, many political leaders from all parties have taken it to Twitter and expressed their sorrow and grief towards the same. From PM Narendra Modi to Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal everyone has written their condolences to the late politician.

Born on October 21, 1925, in Ateli Haryana, Barnal was actively involved in India’s freedom struggle and most prominently the Quit India Movement in 1942. Barnala had contested the election for the first time in 1952 but had lost. He had been elected to the Parliament in 1977 and had been a part of the Morarji Desai government as the agriculture minister. He was also known for playing an important part in the setting up of the Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar.

