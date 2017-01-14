From PM Narendra Modi to Arvind Kejriwal, political fraternity mourns over ex-Punjab Chief Minister Surjit Singh Barnala’s death

Soon after Surjit Singh Barnala’s demise, many political leaders from all parties have taken it to Twitter and have expressed their sorrow and grief towards the same. (Source: ANI)

Former Chief Minister of Punjab Surjit Singh Barnala passed away on Saturday at the age of 91 following prolonged illness. Soon after his demise, many political leaders from all parties have taken it to Twitter and expressed their sorrow and grief towards the same. From PM Narendra Modi to Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal everyone has written their condolences to the late politician.

Pained by demise of Shri Surjit Singh Barnala. His rich service & contribution to the nation will be remembered. Condolences to his family. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2017

V sad to hear the demise of Sh S S Barnala. Heartfelt condolences to bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 14, 2017

My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Sh #SurjitSinghBarnala, former Chief Minister of #Punjab.

May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 14, 2017

#SurjitSinghBarnala ji our respected colleague, who worked with us in same cabinet of #Atal ji passed away. Condolences RIP — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) January 14, 2017

Saddened by the demise of Shri Surjit Singh Barnala. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family. — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) January 14, 2017

Sad to hear the demise of Former Punjab CM Sardar Surjit Singh Barnala ji. My thoughts and deepest condolences to the grieving family. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 14, 2017

Condolences on the demise of Shri Surjit Singh Barnala, former CM of Punjab & a great leader in his own right. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) January 14, 2017

Saddened by the passing of Surjit Singh Barnala Ji. My condolences to his family, friends and well wishers #RIP — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 14, 2017

Born on October 21, 1925, in Ateli Haryana, Barnal was actively involved in India’s freedom struggle and most prominently the Quit India Movement in 1942. Barnala had contested the election for the first time in 1952 but had lost. He had been elected to the Parliament in 1977 and had been a part of the Morarji Desai government as the agriculture minister. He was also known for playing an important part in the setting up of the Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar.