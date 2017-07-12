Political crisis in Nagaland: Governor PB Acharya asks CM Shurhozelie Liezietsu to seek trust vote

Political crisis in Nagaland: Amid the leadership crisis in the ruling Nagaland People's Front, Governor P B Acharya today asked Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu to seek a vote of confidence in the assembly on or before July 15.

Political crisis in Nagaland: Amid the leadership crisis in the ruling Nagaland People’s Front, Governor P B Acharya asked Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu to seek a vote of confidence in the assembly on or before July 15. The directive came after former chief minister T R Zeliang staked claim to form a new government, a Raj Bhavan release said. Zeliang who had earlier said that he had the support of 41 MLAs, today claimed that now he has the support of three more legislators. “The numerical strength of my supporting MLAs has swelled to 44, including 37 NPF and 7 Independents. In a democracy, I would like to abide by the number game and not catapult to cunning and trapping games of compromising the unity of the party,” Zeliang said.

“Gracefulness and gratefulness are indeed qualities that an erudite person like Shurhozelie should be able to display when confronted with hard facts and reality. I facilitated a smooth transition over to him and he should be able to reciprocate,” the former chief minister said. Zeliang had to step down as the chief minister on February 22 following statewide protests against holding of polls to urban local bodies with 33 per cent reservation for women. Meanwhile, Liezietsu claimed there was no split in the NPF.

Interacting with media persons after emerging from the Returning Officer’s chamber where he filed papers for the July 29 bypoll to Northern Angami I seat, Liezietsu claimed that there would be no split in the NPF and expressed confidence that MLAs camping in Kaziranga will come back soon. On the dissident group accusation of him being too ambitious and greedy for power to contest the bye-election, he said it was not about he being ambitious but it was for the sake of the government and party leaders The present strength of the 60-member Nagaland Assembly is 59 as the Northern Angami I seat is vacant now. The bypoll for the seat would be held on July 29. In the assembly, the NPF has 47 members, the BJP four and Independents eight.