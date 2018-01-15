Policemen’s families denounced for not standing for national anthem

Family members of a few policemen today came in for criticism for not standing up during the national anthem at a passing out parade at the Subsidiary Training Centre here. (Representative Image: IE)

Family members of a few policemen today came in for criticism for not standing up during the national anthem at a passing out parade at the Subsidiary Training Centre here. A video of the incident rocketed the Internet. It showed family members of a few policemen sitting in chairs even as others stood up for the national anthem. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was the chief guest at the attestation-cum-passing out parade of 911 recruit constables.

Director General of Police S P Vaid was in attendance at the event. A police official said: “We have taken note of the incident and action would be taken against the guilty.” However, he said, no FIR was filed with regard to it.