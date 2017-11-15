Policeman caught on camera doing this act with dancer while on duty; watch video

A policeman on Wednesday was seen showering money on a dancer at an event in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

A policeman on Wednesday was seen showering money on a dancer at an event in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. Chandrakesh Bhaskar who is a police constable, posted in Dhaneypur was suspended after he was seen performing the shameful act, Umesh Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Gonda said, as per ANI report. However, this is not the first time a policeman from Uttar Pradesh who has been caught on camera doing something of this sort. Earlier in May 2017, in another shameful and embarrassing incident that further hit the police department, a video surfaced of a drunk Uttar Pradesh policeman who was seen dancing wildly on duty. The police officer was caught dancing in uniform at an event in Shravasti, Uttar Pradesh. In the video, it can be seen that the drunk policeman was shamelessly dancing with two lady dancers even as he neglected the nature of his job and embarrassed the entire police department. The policeman even performed vulgar moves.

The video showed the unnamed constable matching three stage dancers step-by-step. The constable even offered money to the dancers while dancing with them on a Bhojpuri number. As the cop entered the stage, the dancers moved away from him allowing him to showcase his dance techniques while performing alongside the policeman.

Another video went viral in the same month when a policeman from UP was seen getting thrashed by a Railway Police Force (RPF) jawan while jumping off a train to catch a fleeing prisoner. Reportedly, the prisoner managed to flee from police custody while returning from Varanasi. Security personnel started cutting the vacuum pipe to stop the train, which led to them being beaten.

WATCH|

#WATCH: Policeman seen showering money on a dancer at an event in Gonda, #UttarPradesh (13.11.2017) pic.twitter.com/1dXsP8m0t8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 15, 2017

Moreover, in July, two Etah policemen, were caught on camera, asking a prisoner to buy them cigarettes and tobacco, were suspended by the Uttar Pradesh Police. The misdeed of the duo was caught on camera of ANI following which the Uttar Pradesh Police took this action against them and also ordered a preliminary inquiry into the matter.

In the video, one of the cops, who was an an inebriated state, was seen walking up to a rickety roadside kiosk and buying tobacco with the prisoner in handcuffs right alongside him. Another police personnel was spotted with the drunk cop and was caught on camera asking the cuffed prisoner to buy liquor, cigarettes and tobacco for them.