Police to penalise people taking selfies on Digha-Sonepur bridge

The move comes following the death of four people, in the last 20 days, who were trying to take selfies at dangerous spots on the bridge, they said. (Reuters)

The Patna police will penalise people if they are found clicking selfies at the newly constructed Digha-Sonepur bridge here. A penalty of Rs 600, effective from today, will be charged from those found taking selfies, police said. The move comes following the death of four people, in the last 20 days, who were trying to take selfies at dangerous spots on the bridge, they said. The Traffic police will collect the penalty from those caught taking selfies at Digha-Sonepur rail–road bridge, Patna Traffic Superintendent of Police (SP) PK Das said.

The instructions regarding the penalty have been mentioned at different spots in the bridge. Rs 600 would also be realised if the rider or the pillion rider is caught without helmet in the area, Das added. No body has yet been caught taking a selfie on the bridge but over 70 people were panelised for riding two-wheeler without helmet, the Traffic SP said.