  3. Police stop JNU teachers, students march to Parliament; resort to lathi-charge, water canons

Police stop JNU teachers, students march to Parliament; resort to lathi-charge, water canons

The associations are demanding academic freedom, accessible and equitable education among others. The teachers' body had requested other associations to join the protest march.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 23, 2018 8:43 PM
A large number of JNU students and teachers were today stopped from marching to the Parliament Complex over various demands, including academic freedom, with police resorting to lathi-charge and use of water canons. (ANI)

A large number of JNU students and teachers were today stopped from marching to the Parliament Complex over various demands, including academic freedom, with police resorting to lathi-charge and use of water canons. They were stopped at the Sanjay Jheel area in south Delhi. The “Padyatra”, which started at the varsity’s campus, was organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) and the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA). The associations are demanding academic freedom, accessible and equitable education among others. The teachers’ body had requested other associations to join the protest march. Their other demands include withdrawal of the executive council decision to constitute a committee to take action against teachers and the immediate withdrawal of notifications replacing chairpersons who were opposed to implementing compulsory attendance. The JNUTA had earlier launched a three-day ‘Satyagraha’ inside the campus to raise these demands.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top