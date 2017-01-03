Police smells rat in bogus transactions of accounts

The police suspects that there was an attempt to convert black money into white through some fraudulent transactions made without the knowledge of the actual account holders. (PTI)

The Cuttack city police has noticed suspicious transactions in ‘Jan Dhan’ bank accounts belonging to members of a self-help group located at Jagatpur here.

The police suspects that there was an attempt to convert black money into white through some fraudulent transactions made without the knowledge of the actual account holders.

“We suspect the entire exercise to be the handiwork of the head of the micro-finance company that had taken the franchise to open the Jan Dhan accounts of the members of Tulasi SHG in the Gopinathpur branch of the SBI”, Anil Kumar Beuria, IIC of Jagatpur police station, said.

Sachindra Bhoi, the head of the micro-finance company Zero Mass Pvt. Ltd that had facilitated opening of these accounts in the bank, has gone underground ever since the matter came to light on December 30, Beuria said.

Police suspect Bhoi, somehow getting access to the security features, including password of at least 13 such accounts, had deposited around Rs 2 to 3 lakhs in them and subsequently transferred the amounts to other accounts with an ulterior motive.

The city police is also planning to report the incident to the Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate authorities.