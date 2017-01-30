Police should be proactive in tackling cyber crime: Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court. (PTI)

The Bombay High Court today said cyber crime and websites indulging in objectionable services are a problem for the society at large, and police should be proactive in addressing the issues and initiating action. A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and G S Kulkarni was hearing a PIL filed by city resident Ali Ahmed Siddiqui seeking action against online websites that run sex rackets in the guise of escort services.

The bench was today informed by public prosecutor Purnima Kantharia that the cyber crime cell of city police has so far blocked over 200 such sites after investigation. The high court said that while it appreciates this, the police should be more proactive.

“Cyber crime and such websites are a problem to the society at large. The police should not wait for some person to complain about some sites or for court to pass directions. The police should be pro-active,” Chief Justice Chellur said. The court, while adjourning the petition for further hearing next month, said it wants the police to file monthly progress reports on the issue.