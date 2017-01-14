Police officials in touch with families to stop youths from joining militancy: Jammu & Kashmir DGP SP Vaid

J&K DGP SP Vaid said that officials had been in touch with families of the youths and had been successful in 6-7 such cases. (ANI)

Batting for the police friendly policing of Jammu and Kashmir, yesterday, Director General of Police (DGP), Dr SP Vaid, speaking on the youths from the valley joining militant groups, claimed that the police had requested the parents of such youths to restrain their kids from getting into the wrong path. Stating that violence can never be the solution of any problems, the J&K DGP said that officials had been in touch with families of the youths and had been successful in 6-7 such cases.

Underscoring the need for bringing improvements in the functioning of DGP Vaid, yesterday, said that the people-friendly policing is their motto and all ranks of the force have to work together for the betterment of the people and the nation. Vaid was chairing a meeting of police officers at District Police Office, Budgam. The meeting deliberated on various issues relating to the security, law and order situation in the district.

The officers present in the meeting briefed the DGP about the measures put in place for maintaining peace and order to ensure security of the people. Vaid reiterated that safety and security of the people is their prime concern and activities of the elements, inimical to peace would be dealt firmly.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Police with other security agencies has prevailed rule of law after facing tough challenges and succeeded to instil a sense of security among the people. We have to brace up for the future challenges and remain vigilant at all fronts to keep the peace maintained,” Vaid said.

The DGP emphasized that the people’s cooperation is must to make their efforts fruitful for which they have to strengthen the police- public bonds at grass root level by addressing public grievances.

“The police stations are interface of the organization, as people approach them for getting justice and the Thana personnel have major role to win public confidence and cement the relations,” he said.

“Innovative mechanism needs to be followed by the law enforcing agencies to thwart the ill designs of anti social elements. Synergy among the forces with better public cooperation and monitoring at different levels would yield better result of our efforts in maintaining peace in the State. The forces have to ensure safety and security of the common people, while conducting anti-militancy operations,” Vaid added.

The meeting also discussed Republic Day preparedness in the district and briefed the DGP about the security arrangements put in place for the function.

(With inputs from agencies)