  3. Police looking for 10 more cow vigilantes in Alwar case

Police looking for 10 more cow vigilantes in Alwar case

Police has identified ten more persons allegedly involved in the lynching of a Muslim man by cow vigilantes and efforts are on trace them.

By: | Alwar | Published: April 7, 2017 2:20 PM
“Six persons were named in the FIR and besides them, we have identified ten more persons on the basis of the video of the incident,” SP Alwar Rahul Prakash told PTI. (Video grab)

Police has identified ten more persons allegedly involved in the lynching of a Muslim man by cow vigilantes and efforts are on trace them. Three persons including main accused Vipin Yadav, have already been arrested. The other main culprit identified as Rajesh is absconding, police said. “Six persons were named in the FIR and besides them, we have identified ten more persons on the basis of the video of the incident,” SP Alwar Rahul Prakash told PTI.

He said that Vipin Yadav and Rajesh are the main culprits who along with others thrashed those who were transporting cows and damaged their vehicles.

Watch this also:

Vipin, Ravindra Yadav and Kalu Ram were arrested late on Wednesday night. “Police teams are looking for the other accused involved in the incident,” he said. 16 people were allegedly illegally transporting 36 animals in six pick-up vans.

They were on their way to Haryana from Jaipur when the vigilantes stopped two of the vehicles in Behror on Jaipur-Delhi national highway and thrashed five persons on Saturday. They were admitted to a nearby hospital where 55-year old Pehlu Khan died on Monday night.

  1. V
    Vijayaraj
    Apr 7, 2017 at 3:33 pm
    Is Arnab Goswami the only person In India to voice his concerns what are we the other Indians, chickens? Bring the culprits and the people behind it whether be it Modi or Adityanath and they have to reply all Indians who are frustrated with their religious ideologies and gimmicks of demonitisation and curbing black money when all these are just distractive tactics when their sole objective is to make India a Hindu nation.
    Reply
    1. V
      Vijayaraj
      Apr 7, 2017 at 3:14 pm
      hiji , the father of the nation, believed in ahimsa , my only question is will he approve of the cow vigilantes steps or disapprove. If the nations voice for this question is that he would approve then the w nation has to keep quiet. But if the response is that he wouldn't approve then all these vigilantes have to be summoned before the entire nation and questioned as to who gave them the authority to manhandle other humans like animals.
      Reply

      Go to Top