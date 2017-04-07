Police looking for 10 more cow vigilantes in Alwar case

“Six persons were named in the FIR and besides them, we have identified ten more persons on the basis of the video of the incident,” SP Alwar Rahul Prakash told PTI. (Video grab)

Police has identified ten more persons allegedly involved in the lynching of a Muslim man by cow vigilantes and efforts are on trace them. Three persons including main accused Vipin Yadav, have already been arrested. The other main culprit identified as Rajesh is absconding, police said. “Six persons were named in the FIR and besides them, we have identified ten more persons on the basis of the video of the incident,” SP Alwar Rahul Prakash told PTI.

He said that Vipin Yadav and Rajesh are the main culprits who along with others thrashed those who were transporting cows and damaged their vehicles.

Vipin, Ravindra Yadav and Kalu Ram were arrested late on Wednesday night. “Police teams are looking for the other accused involved in the incident,” he said. 16 people were allegedly illegally transporting 36 animals in six pick-up vans.

They were on their way to Haryana from Jaipur when the vigilantes stopped two of the vehicles in Behror on Jaipur-Delhi national highway and thrashed five persons on Saturday. They were admitted to a nearby hospital where 55-year old Pehlu Khan died on Monday night.