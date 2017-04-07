Police detain 3 men for alleged attacked on Delhi journo Aparna Kalra

The Delhi police have detained three men for an alleged attack on Aparna Kalra. (Source: Facebook)

The Delhi police have detained three men on Friday on for allegedly attacking a 45-year-old freelance journalist Aparna Kalra. All the three men are alleged drug addicts from the JJ Colony in Ashok Vihar, a place close to the park where the incident happened. According to the reports by Hindustan Times, these men were drinking in the park. When Aparna who was out for a walk objected them, they attacked her with a stone leading to multiple injuries.

Kalra somehow managed to raise an alarm after which all the three men ran away from the spot. The police had also found the stone lying next to her. The arrests have taken place two days after the attack happened and Police had registered a case of attempt to murder. The incident took place last evening when Aparna Kalra had gone to Picnic Hut at Ashok Vihar, which is usually crowded with walkers around that time, for her routine walk, police said.

The victim was first rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital which referred her to Fortis Hospital at Shalimar Bagh where she underwent an emergency cranial surgery, said Dr P K Sachdeva, Additional Director, Fortis Hospital, who operated on her. “She was brought to our hospital last night, bleeding profusely from the scalp. After the investigation, we immediately wheeled her into the operation theatre. The initial surgery lasted for about two hours and 30 minutes, after which we put her into the ICU (intensive care unit).

“A CT scan was conducted which showed multiple fracture, huge blood clot in her scalp, which could have proved fatal. A part of her scalp had to be removed. She is currently stable and still in the ICU as cranial surgery cases need to be monitored,” Sachdeva told PTI. Police are still investigating the case and so far, no eyewitnesses have come forward to share details about the attack. Her family members are also clueless about the motive behind the assault, police said.

(with input from agency)