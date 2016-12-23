Police ‘arrests’, then releases Hardik Patel; AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal terms it ‘bizarre’

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader Hardik Patel, who was arrested by the city police soon after he landed at the Jaipur Airport earlier today, has been released. (Source: PTI)

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader Hardik Patel, who was arrested by the city police soon after he landed at the Jaipur Airport earlier today, has been released. Taking to Twitter, Patel informed that he has been released by the police. Condemning the law and order of the state, Patel in his previous tweets said this is the kind of freedom available where a common man cannot even go where he wants. Expressing his anger at the fiasco, he tweeted that he had been to various states including Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar and Delhi in past, but never faced such difficulty there. Then why was this kind of treatment meted out to him in Rajasthan?

Soon after Patel was arrested by the police after deboarding from Jaipur airport, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal himself took to Twitter and opposed the arrest calling it ‘bizarre’. Kejriwal tweeted: “Arrested? Bizarre. Vasundhara govt shud release him immediately.”

Arrested? Bizarre. Vasundhara govt shud release him immediately. http://t.co/WqJqjFjmpv — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 23, 2016

However, according to the city police, Patel was not arrested. Due to some security concerns, he was only escorted. The police also said that his detainment was a step taken as a precautionary measure as there were threats to his life.

“We neither arrested nor detained him. We only provided him escort as there were some security concerns,” IANS quoted Jaipur (East) Deputy Commissioner of Police Kumwar Rashtradeep.