Police arrested 27 beggars in an anti-begging drive, what happened next will leave you amazed!

In a bizarre incident, the beggars arrested in an anti-begging drive, in Kondhwa, amazed the police by paying the bail amount of Rs 5000. As many as twenty-seven beggars, who were arrested during the drive, had to be immediately let off by the police as they paid the bail amount of Rs 5000 each. Senior police inspector of Kondhwa police station, Milind Gaikwad, told HT, “We are wondering where did all that money come from? These beggars are found seeking money and alms every day in Kondhwa.” Kondhwa police began a massive three-phase sweep against beggars in the locality with the help of residents.

The beggars were rounded up and brought to the Cantonment court, where the bail was granted. Fearing that the beggars will go back to their business in some time as the cash bail has emboldened them, Gaikwad added, “There is a provision in the law where the court can compulsorily detain a beggar and summon his/her family members. There have been cases where the court has summoned the family members of the beggars and have asked them to keep a strict vigil on their beggar relatives.”

Gaikwad also said that there is a need to identify the begging syndicate in the area. He told HT, “We could have gone deeper into the begging gangs and their operations, had there been a proper report. We have stumbled upon some crucial information that children are available on rent to beg but could not go further due to the absence of a report. The drive took place on October 31 and November 3.