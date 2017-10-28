Police arrest 2 smugglers in connection with illicit liquor deaths in Rohtas

Source: PTI (Representational Image)

After five people died and three others were taken ill after consuming illicit liquor in Bihar’s southern Rohtas district on Saturday, as many as 12 police personnel, including 5 officers have been suspended, as per a tweet by ANI. The tweet read, “Bihar: 12 police personnel, including 5 officers, suspended after 5 ppl died on consuming illicit liquor in Rohtas’ Danwar today.” In yet another tweet, the media agency informed that the Bihar police has also arrested two liquor smugglers in connections with the case. “Police arrested two liquor smugglers in connection with deaths due to illicit liquor in Rohtas’ Danwar earlier today,” said the tweet. Earlier, in the day, two men died hours after having consumed the illicit brew at Danwar village under Kachhawa police station and three others died during treatment at Narayan Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) near Dehri on Sone, as per a report by TOI.

The deaths due to liquor come even after a prohibition was enforced in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar-led government in April 2016 through a stringent anti-liquor law that banned manufacturing, sale and consumption of liquor in the state. Rohtas SP Manavjit Singh Dhillon told TOI, “The matter is being investigated. Only after the post-mortem reports are out, can we say with certainty that the deaths have been caused by consumption of illicit liquor.”

A mob of villagers raised slogans against police as they demonstrated on the Piro-Nasariganj state highway, placing the bodies on the road and blocking the traffic, earlier in the day.