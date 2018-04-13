Pohela Boishakh: US greets Bengalis from India, Bangladesh, around the world on new year

“On behalf of President Trump and the American people, I wish Bengalis everywhere a joyous new year. We commemorate this important day along with all those from Bangladesh, India and around the world who come together today to mark the arrival of the new year,” Acting Secretary of State John Sullivan said.

The US today greeted Bengalis across the world on the occasion of their new year. “On behalf of President Trump and the American people, I wish Bengalis everywhere a joyous new year. We commemorate this important day along with all those from Bangladesh, India and around the world who come together today to mark the arrival of the new year,” Acting Secretary of State John Sullivan said. He said Pohela Boishakh was an opportunity for those who speak Bangla as a mother tongue to celebrate their rich history and culture with beautiful parades, fairs and dances.

“Here in the United States, we take this opportunity to thank the Bangladeshi American community for its outstanding contributions to our nation, our economy and our culture. We join all of you in looking toward a bright future, and wish you the best in the year to come,” Sullivan said in a statement.