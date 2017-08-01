Poetry amid din: From PM Modi to opposition, parliamentarians take to poems to score points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned Fazli, he recited “Safar me dhoop to hogi, Jo chal sako to chalo, sabhi hain bheed me tum bhi nikal sako to chalo” (IE)

To make their points, Parliamentarians have showcased their literary side time and again. A recent figure compiled by the Lok Sabha shows that on an average 10 to 13 parliamentarians, during debates, recite poems and Urdu couplets in the Lower House, The Indian Express reports. From the Prime Minister to other members, all have used poetry to make their point in the Parliament. For instance, during GST debate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi quoted Urdu poet Nida Fazli, while CPM’s Sitaram Yechury invoked the Rig Veda and some other members relied on the Bhagvad Gita, the report said.

Till April 22, 106 poems and 26 couplets were read out in the Lok Sabha this year. The data also showed that Prime Minister recited two shlokas out of total six that were read out in Lok Sabha and the members also engaged in repartees on 13 instances, as per IE.

Interestingly, the members were at their best in poetry during budget sessions. Alone during 2017 Budget Session, 37 poems and 5 couplets were read out by the MPs along with five instances of humour while in 2016, 35 poems and six couplets were recited, while there were four instances of humour. To back his arguments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recited, “Safar me dhoop to hogi, Jo chal sako to chalo, sabhi hain bheed me tum bhi nikal sako to chalo (There will be the Sun (hardships) in the journey, if you can make it, then walk on; Everybody is in a crowd, if you can come out, then move on)”— a poem by Nida Fazli.

While the upper house of the parliament does not have any figures, but it also has good literary talent. In 1989, Rajya Sabha published “The House Laughs,” an anthology of humour and wit in the Upper House followed by “Humour in the House; A glimpse into the enlivening moods of Rajya Sabha” in 2013. Comming to the most recent one, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, had quoted a Urdu couplet: “Mera Azm Itna Buland Hai Ki Paraye Sholon Ka Dar Nahin, Mujhe Khauf Aatish-e Gul se ki kahin ye chaman ko jala na de (My resolve is so strong that I have no fear of fireballs from outside, What I fear is the fire from the rose that might burn the garden to ashes), the report added.