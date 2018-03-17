PNB probe: Supreme Court asks for report in sealed cover, Centre opposes

The AG was responding to the CJI’s suggestion while hearing a PIL.

The suggestion put forth by the Supreme Court on Friday to file the investigation report of the PNB scam in a sealed cover faced strong protest from the Centre. The Centre has opposed the apex court’s suggestion and said that it would amount to a “parallel enquiry.” Attorney General KK Venugopal asked a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud: “What is the justification for any court, let alone this court, to ask to file the report…It will amount to a parallel inquiry.”

Venugopal was reacting to CJI’s suggestion of Centre filing the PNB scam report in a sealed cover. CJI had given the suggestion while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL)- which sought directions to file the cases against top Punjab National Bank officials, deportation of Nirav Modi and directions to bank regarding grant of loans.

In the beginning, the AG informed the Supreme Court that the investigation was on and 19 persons had been arrested so far. Out of the 19 arrested eight were public servants while the other rest are private persons.

Venugopal said: “There can’t be a parallel inquiry in courts.” And requested that the investigating agency be allowed to do its job. It was then that the CJI suggested that the Centre file the report in a sealed cover and assured him “we will not give it to him (petitioner)”, according to a report by The Indian Express.

However, the AG opposed the suggestion saying that this had been happening in many cases now. JP Dhanda, the petitioner’s counsel then told the court that it seems that the AG has not read his petition and was apparently replying to some other similar petition. This summoned strong reactions from the bench. Justice Khanwilkar asked the petitioner’s counsel: “What are you saying that the AG has not read the brief?”

To this, Dhanda replied that his petition had 10-11 prayers but AG did not seem to be referring to any of those. Justice Khanwilkar, however, said that this does not justify his stand. He added: “How can you presume the AG has not read the brief?”.

Justice Khanwilkar who added, “The AG’s post is a Constitutional post. Why should be asked if he has read the brief? Language in court has to be decorous and absolutely appropriate.” The bench has been adjourned until April.