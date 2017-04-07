PMO helps a man file an FIR in Gurugram after he writes to “God” PM Modi

After being robbed, Yadav got in touch with his employer who in turn asked him to file a police complaint. After which, he went to three different police stations, but was not heeded to.

A 21-year-old man, Ravi Shankar Yadav wrote to the Prime Minister’s office after having been turned away by the police stations in Delhi and Gurgaon, was helped by the PMO in his bid to file a FIR. Something that he called as “divine intervention ” was that PMO answered his call to help him out.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Ram Shankar Yadav, a resident of Bihar wrote an emotional letter on January 10 this year to the Prime Minister’s Office addressing Narendra Modi as his ‘bhagwan’ (god) and himself as a ‘bhakt’ (devotee) in distress. Almost three months after, his prayers seem to have been answered with Yadav getting a call from the Metro police station in Gurgaon on Wednesday for lodging a case on his complaint. Yadav claimed that he was duped by three men in a Metro train when he was on his way to New Delhi station to board a train to Bihar on January 2.

Yadav works as an office boy in Gurgaon’s Sukhrali and studying for graduation through correspondence. According to a Hindustan Times report, he said in his complaint that he met three people at MG road metro station who told him that they were also going to Bihar. One of the accused told Yadav that his uncle was a traveling ticket examiner (TTE) and they could get him a train ticket easily. The trio then asked Yadav to de-board to Kashmere Gate metro station and took him to Subhash Nagar on the pretext of getting him a ticket. There the accused apparently assaulted Yadav, snatched Rs 2,200 in cash, forcibly made him tell them his ATM pin and withdrew Rs 6,000 from his account. The accused also took away his bag that contained his original education certificates.

Finally, he resorted to writing to PMO, almost after a week and that paid off. He said , “Wo (Modi) raja hain aur raja bhagwan hote hain (he is king and king is god).

Following the PMO’s intervention, the police at Metro police station in Gurgaon filed a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (fraud). “We are trying to retrieve CCTV footage and identify the accused,” said sub-inspector Balwant Singh of Metro police station.