PMO got over 10 lakh public grievances in 2016: Government

A total of 10,29,523 complaints were received in 2016. Of these, 7,52,635 were disposed, said Singh, Minister of State in the PMO. (PTI)

Over 10 lakh public grievances were received by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) last year, about 42 per cent more than the complaints received in 2015, Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed Rajya Sabha today. The grievance redress mechanism of the PMO was in 2015 integrated with the online Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) — a portal meant for addressing complaints against government departments from people.

A total of 10,29,523 complaints were received in 2016. Of these, 7,52,635 were disposed, said Singh, Minister of State in the PMO.

You may also like to watch this

During 2015, 7,25,112 public grievances were received by the PMO of which 5,58,247 were resolved, he said in a written reply to the Upper House. These grievances were received from “very important persons and other applicants,” the Minister said.

As many as 92,652 public grievances have been received by the PMO between January 1 and 29, 2017. Of these, 49,196 have been resolved, he said.