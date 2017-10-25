PMLA case against Moin Akhtar Qureshi: Court fixes November 7 for scrutiny of documents

A Delhi court would scrutinise documents in a money laundering case in which controversial meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi has been chargesheeted by the Enforcement Directorate on November 7. (Image: PTI)

A Delhi court would scrutinise documents in a money laundering case in which controversial meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi has been chargesheeted by the Enforcement Directorate on November 7. Qureshi, who was today produced before Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj in pursuance to a production warrant issued against him, was also supplied a copy of the charge sheet by the probe agency. The ED, in its charge sheet running into over 7,000 pages, has alleged that Qureshi had “extorted” Rs 7.5 crore from two businessmen, Pradeep Koneru and Satish Sana, claiming he had used the names of former CBI directors Ranjit Sinha and A P Singh and promised to help them in their CBI cases. The report said this has been corroborated by the BBM messages and statements of witnesses. The probe agency has examined 35 witnesses in the case and chalked out the details of the properties allegedly owned and acquired by Qureshi through the laundered money.

It claimed Qureshi had four companies abroad — S M Productions Pvt Ltd, Pernia Qureshi Consultancy Pvt Ltd, Abdul Majid Qureshi Proprietry Firm and Great Height Infratech Ltd and had 45 foreign accounts. It alleged that he owned 17 properties in India and had sent over Rs four crore abroad through hawala transactions. “The money laundering has been done in consent and connivance of accused 1 (Qureshi) as such the firms as well as the proprietors-Directors are deemed to be guilty of the contravention of money laundering under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and are liable to be punished for the offence of money laundering,” the charge sheet said.

The agency has alleged that Qureshi had been “regularly sending gifts to various government servants holding important and sensitive positions who obtained the illegal gratification or pecuniary advantage either themselves or through their kith and kin”. “During the course of investigation certain facts have emerged which constitute omission and commission of certain acts on the part of certain public servants holding high positions in collusion with Qureshi causing huge amounts of illegal money transactions.

“Investigations have revealed that Qureshi was beneficial owner of offshore companies having bank accounts abroad,” it said, adding it has also been found that he had properties in Dubai and London. The ED alleged that Qureshi was involved in hawala transactions through Delhi-based hawala operators. The meat exporter is also being probed by the Income Tax Department for alleged tax evasion.