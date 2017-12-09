PMK leader urges TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit to seek a report from CM on graft charges

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday submitted a petition to Governor Banwarilal Purohit requesting he call for a report from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami on corruption charges levelled against the AIADMK government. (Image: IE)

Levelling corruption charges against the ruling AIADMK, PMK today urged Governor Banwarilal Purohit to seek a report from Chief Minister K Palaniswami and recommend a Commission of Inquiry if his reply in this regard was not found satisfactory. PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss submitted his party’s memorandum to the Governor at Raj Bhavan and sought action. The memorandum referred to allegations of payoffs by sand mining baron Sekar Reddy and said those named in the IT (Income Tax report) should be subject of enquiry commission. It may be recalled that after searches in the premises of Sekar Reddy last year, the tax department had reportedly forwarded a letter to the Tamil Nadu government.

Allegations of payoffs to some Tamil Nadu ministers and others on the basis of a purported diary of Sekar Reddy cropped up yesterday, a charge rejected by him. The purported diary was reported to have been seized during the Income Tax searches on his premises last year. The PMK memorandum contained a 24-point list of allegations, including the ‘Gutkha scam.’ The scam pertains to the alleged bribe paid to a minister and officials over sale of banned gutkha. Anbumani Ramadoss is also the PMK’s Lok Sabha MP representing Dharmapuri constituency.