PM Sheikh Hasina snubs critics disapproving education standard, urges them for helpful role

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (PTI)

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon the critics of the quality of education in the country to play a more helpful and frontline role for improvement of education standard rather than just commenting over it.

“I would like to tell those who raise a question about the standard of education in the country that all things don’t take place overnight and we didn’t get what is the explanation of the level of quality,” the Daily Star quoted Hasina as saying while inaugurating free textbook distribution programme for the academic year 2017.

You May Also Want To Watch:

“I think the critics should come forward with how it (problem) could be solved,” she said adding, “We would have become happy if we had got the level of quality of education from those who are critical about the quality of education… We would have become happy if the critics of quality of education visited the areas and spent time there where the standard of education is not right.”

Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid and Primary and Mass Education Minister Md Mustafizur Rahman also addressed the ceremony.