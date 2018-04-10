PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachch Bharat’ praise for Nitish Kumar: Proud that Bihar has led ‘Satyagraha to Swachhgraha’ march

“I am proud of the fact that Bihar has shown its leadership abilities in this journey from Satyagraha to Swachhgraha,” Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Nitish Kumar government of Bihar for showing ‘leadership abilities’ in the Swachh Bharat mission in India. “I am proud of the fact that Bihar has shown its leadership abilities in this journey from Satyagraha to Swachhgraha,” Modi said. While addressing around 20,000 ‘swachhagrahis’ (volunteers of cleanliness movement) at the concluding ceremony of the Champaran Satyagraha centenary celebrations, Modi said that projects worth over Rs 3,000 crore have been sanctioned in Bihar to stop the flow of dirty and untreated water from homes and factories to the Ganga. In April 2017, the Bihar government had launched year-long celebrations to mark the centenary of Mahatama Gandhi’s Champaran Satyagraha movement of Mahatma Gandhi.

Modi further lauded Nitish Kumar government for building up over 8.5 lakh toilets in Bihar, adding, that is not an easy task to do. “I congratulate Nitish Kumar government and all ‘swachhagrahis’ for their effort,” Modi said. Modi further lauded Kumar and Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi, for the development work undertaken by them. “I salute the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi present inside every individual. Those who say that history does not repeat itself, should come here and take a look at the mass movement,” Modi said further.

The prime minister further slammed the opposition allegedly for trying to break up society and “putting hurdles, from the Parliament to the streets.” Modi also praised Kumar for the measures he has taken up to eradicate corrupt and anti-social forces in the state and said the Centre stood firmly behind his efforts.

“From the streets to Parliament, roadblocks are being created in the government’s work. While the government is working towards uniting people and their hearts, some opponents are working towards breaking up society,” said Prime Minister Modi.

Modi’s remarks came in the wake of recent disruption of parliamentary proceedings by opposition parties over issues like the dilution of SC/ST Act and their support to the “Bharat Bandh” recently called by Dalit and tribal organizations, which resulted in violence in several parts of the country.

PM Modi further lauded the Bihar government for putting an end to red-tapism. He said that government has put an end to the culture of keeping files pending. The government is completing its every mission, every resolve with the help of the people. But this change is causing trouble to those who are not able to accept this change.