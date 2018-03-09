PM Narendra Modi’s speech in Tripura after sharing stage with Manik Sarkar: ‘People in Opposition are experienced’

Addressing the gathering at the massive Assam Rifles ground, Modi thanked people for showing their trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In an unprecedented gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a speech in Tripura after Chief Minister Biplab Deb took the oath of secrecy. Addressing the gathering at the massive Assam Rifles ground — the first time that the CM of Tripura was administered oath outside the Raj Bhavan, Modi thanked people for showing their trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party. Deb’s swearing-in ceremony has been dubbed as among the largest such function in the notheast.

Referring to the members of outgoing CPI(M), Modi said that those in the opposition in Tripura have been in power for long and have a “lot of experience”. He added that the new government is a “new and fresh team, in age too, our team is younger.” “They have Anubhav, we have Umang and Utsah. We have to work together for the progress of Tripura,” the Prime Minister said. The PM had also shared stage with outgoing CM Manik Sarkar, who marked his attendance at the oath ceremony.

Modi assured the new BJP government in Tripura of providing full support for the all-round development of the state, adding, that entire country wants the state to progress. Modi further said that northeastern region has many opportunities and potentials which have to be explored for its development.

Agartala: Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar and PM Narendra Modi meet at swearing ceremony of Biplab Deb and others

#WATCH Agartala: Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar and PM Narendra Modi meet at swearing ceremony of Biplab Deb and others pic.twitter.com/89QtBYkeVm — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2018

“I appeal to the people of Tripura, let’s take the state to new heights so that we can change the lives of people. I want to assure you that in Tripura’s march towards development, the central government will provide full cooperation with the motto of cooperative federalism,” Modi said in Agartala. In a show of the party’s commitment for the development of Tripura, Modi said that the new government will take along every citizen and all sections of society.

Explaining BJP’s motto, Modi said that the Deb government will focus on development, good governance, people’s participation and ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. “I have visited the Northeast many times as prime minister and want to tell you that India is with the northeast, India understands the issues of the northeast and every Indian stand by the people of the northeast,” he said.