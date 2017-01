BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday accused the “anti-Dalit” BJP of “misusing government machinery” to tarnish her image ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. (Source: IE)

Bahujan Samaj Party on Monday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Parivartan rally in Lucknow as a ‘flop show’. The party even alleged that huge crowd gathered at rally as ‘Bhade ki Bheed’ (rented crowd). Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address had said hailed the crowd as ‘largest ever in his entire political career’.

Further inputs awaited