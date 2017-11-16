PM Narendra Modi’s popularity rises unabated, Amit Shah says after Pew survey

Modi remains the most popular national figure in Indian politics tested in the survey. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity has risen unabated across the country and people’s satisfaction with the economy is at an “all-time high”, BJP chief Amit Shah said today, citing a survey by the Pew Research Center. According to a survey conducted by the American think tank, more than eight-in-10 Indians say economic conditions are ‘good’ in the country despite Modi’s decision to abolish high-value bank notes last November. “The findings of Pew Global research are very significant. After Modi Government came to power, people’s trust in Government, Democracy and confidence that the nation is in the right direction has gone up drastically,” Shah said in a series of tweets.

Modi remains the most popular national figure in Indian politics tested in the survey. His popularity is relatively unchanged in the north, has risen in the west and the south and is down slightly in the east, according to the survey’s findings. “PM @narendramodi’s popularity rises unabated across the length & breadth of the country and across demographic groups. His handling of various issues also receive a thumbs up from people,” Shah said. The survey was conducted among 2,464 respondents in India from February 21 to March 10 this year. Shah also extended greetings to media professionals on the occasion of National Press Day and applauded their commitment towards their profession. “I applaud the commitment and efforts of every media person who works tirelessly to uphold the value of the fourth pillar of democracy,” he said in a tweet.