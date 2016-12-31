PM Narendra Modi’s New Year Eve address: Kiren Rijiju drops hint? Tweets Amitabh Bachchan dialogue video on black money crackdown

In his December 25 ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi had said that the law against ‘Benami Property’ would soon become operational. (AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on New Year 2017 eve at 7:30 PM. And even as most of us wonder what the Prime Minister has up his sleeve this time. MoS Home Kiren Rijiju may just have dropped a very big hint on Twitter! Yes, Kiren Rijiju has tweeted a video that hints at a further crackdown on black money hoarders. At least that’s the inference that we draw after reading his tweet and watching the video. Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “2017, good news is pure BJP Govt formed in Arunachal Pradesh but more bad news coming 4 corrupt & people involved in Black Money laundering.”

The video is a famous Amitabh Bachchan movie dialogue in which the actor is seen saying, “Meri baat dhyaan se suniye…mujhe andar se khabar mili hai ki saal ke khatam hote hote, sarkaar ka raviya kuch aisa hone wala hai ki kisi bhi kaale dhande ko sar chupane ki jagah nahi milegi (Listen to me carefully. My sources have told me that by the end of the year, the government’s attitude will be such, that no black money maker will be able to get away).”

2017, good news is pure BJP Govt formed in Arunachal Pradesh but more bad news coming 4 corrupt & people involved in Black Money laundering. pic.twitter.com/SIjwGvAt7H — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 31, 2016

The first part of Kiren Rijiju’s tweet refers to the BJP’s move in Arunachal Pradesh, where with 33 PPA MLAs joining BJP, the party has formed its first full-ledged government in the North-East state. The second part however is more crucial, because it hints at a possible big announcement by PM Modi in his December 31 address to the country later this evening.

Speculations are already rife on what the Prime Minister will have to say. In his December 25 ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi had said that the law against ‘Benami Property’ would soon become operational. “You are possibly aware of a Law about Benami Property in our country which came into being in 1988, but neither were its rules ever framed, nor was it notified. It just lay dormant gathering dust. We have retrieved it and turned it into an incisive law against ‘Benami Property’. In the coming days, this law will also become operational. For the benefit of the Nation, for the benefit of the people, whatever needs to be done will be accorded our top priority,” he had said. A lot of skeptics had said that most of the country’s black money is in the form of real estate, instead of cash. PM Modi may announce this crackdown to come down hard on black money hoarders.