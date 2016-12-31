PM Narendra Modi’s New Year eve 2017 address: From the missing ‘mitron’, to early budget speech, here are the hilarious reactions on Twitter

People reacted to the New Year eve speech by PM Narendra Modi by asking whether it was an early Union Budget presentation. (ANI)

PM Narendra Modi in his New Year eve speech announced schemes for farmers, traders, pregnant women and senior citizens. The Prime Minister also set the ball rolling on political funding, which has called for intense debate and action. Additionally, multiple sops announced for SMEs and MSMEs. Apart from that, the speech was a big cheer for the common man, as new housing schemes with interest sops announced. PM Modi in his speech asked, “Till when will we turn our back to reality?” He added that the government is always a friend of the honest and will punish the corrupt. Modi said India has seen shuddhi yagna since Diwali. He said that after Diwali, our country took an important decision to curb black money which will have long term benefits. Modi, in his speech, claimed that black money had cripled our economy and the government has laid the foundation for a brighter economy and the old notes were present in large numbers in a parallel economy.

Modi also announced Rs 6000 assistance will be provided to pregnant women; the assistance money will be transferred to their account. Additionally, he added that In the next three months 3 crore kisaan credit cards will be turned to RuPay card. Modi also announced a 3% interest waiver on loan up to Rs 2 lakh for construction of houses in rural India, under PM Awas Yojana. He added that banks have been asked to raise cash credit limit to small business to 25% from 20%. Meanwhile, people on Twitter reacted hilariously to the speech. While some were unimpressed with the address as they expected more from it, while many mocked certain announcements in the speech. Here are a few reactions:

Finally I understood his strategy : If its doston – then its good news

If its mitron – then we are fucked !#TheBigModiSpeech #ModiSpeech — vikram Chopra (@VikramChops) December 31, 2016

Mitroṅ, Although PM Modi announced a number of new schemes, only 2 phrases will be discussed:

यज्ञ शुद्धीकरण & holier than thou#ModiSpeech — Nikhil Sapre (@FineLogic) December 31, 2016

No Mitron in the Speech so far. Or did I miss it. Is Mitron gone too with the old year #ModiSpeech — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) December 31, 2016

Massive news for Intellectuals & liberals : No Emergency declared! #ModiSpeech — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) December 31, 2016

Pregnant women get Rs. 6000.

That’s great.

Really.

But, do we really need financial motivation to add to our population?#ModiSpeech — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) December 31, 2016

PM Modi ji announced monetary help for Pregnant ladies.. Looks like he has so much expectations from the parties of 31st. #ModiSpeech — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) December 31, 2016

PM Modi ji announced monetary help for Pregnant ladies.. Looks like he has so much expectations from the parties of 31st. #ModiSpeech — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) December 31, 2016

Pregnant women will get 6000 bucks for childbirth

That’s what you call ‘Cash on delivery#ModiSpeech #Mitron — Sarcastic Bro (@AkshArijitian) December 31, 2016

Mitron, Modi’s paper was “Demonetisation”.

Jaitley was answering paper next to him on Union Budget.

Galat paper copy ho gaya.#ModiSpeech — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) December 31, 2016

Moment of silence who postponed their new year parties in expectations of ground breaking offers#ModiSpeech #happynewyear

???????? — Atharv Tripathi (@atharvtripathi3) December 31, 2016

Mitron, Keeping people occupied for 2 hours on #NewYearsEve, is PM Modi’s biggest step to control alocohol consumption. ????#ModiSpeech — Nikhil Sapre (@FineLogic) December 31, 2016

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on New Year’s eve at the dawn of 2017. The Prime Minister’s address on December 31 came a day after India marked 50 days of demonetisation where Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes were scrapped.